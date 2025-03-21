Arkansas basketball is tying to recreate its past dominance under John Calipari. The first-time Razorbacks head coach, though, endured multiple up-and-downs in season one at Fayetteville. Including entering March Madness as a bubble team.

“Coach Cal” and the Razorbacks snuck inside the tournament with a 20-13 mark. Calipari later delivered a wise message to Arkansas before the tournament. They then escaped the clutches of Kansas 79-72 to open the first round.

Calipari has endured an exhausting opening season at Arkansas. One that's tested the 66-year-old constantly. But he summed up his first season in one, stirring word.

“Rewarding,” he told CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn postgame.

"Rewarding" -John Calipari on this season with @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/3OTuwqsGXP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2025

He also raved about the resiliency of this Razorbacks team.

“Each of them, in their own way, were in a dark place,” Calipari explained. “And the battle they had was with themselves. They had to get through that first. Then, they had to figure out they needed each other. Now, they're one heart beat.”

John Calipari earns new praise for Arkansas job

Calipari was seen doused in water inside the Arkansas locker room. He joined in on the celebration of moving on in the tournament.

“Coach Cal” earned a bevy of praise and online backers after the emotional seven-point win. Inside Arkansas managing editor Curtis Wilkerson told fans on social media to “put some respect on that man's name” on X.

Even Southeastern Conference fans couldn't help but praise Calipari's coaching. The account SEC Unfiltered chimed in.

“How ‘bout them Hawgs?! The turnaround this team made from early in SEC play to now is astounding. Hell of a job by John Calipari in year one,” the account posted.

Calipari not only dealt with a season full of ebbs and flows. Arkansas even had to roll without top scorer Adou Thiero before battling Kansas. But now, Calipari scored his newest tournament win with the Razorbacks, keeping their up-and-down season alive.