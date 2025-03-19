The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the March Madness Tournament as a No. 10 seed in the West bracket. They're set to take on the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday to kick off the tournament. However, head coach John Calipari revealed an injury update that doesn't bode well for the Arkansas basketball team.

Calipari revealed that star forward Adou Thiero will not play against Kansas in the opening round, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. This will be Thiero's seventh consecutive missed game since suffering a hyperextended knee on his left leg in the Razorbacks' 92-85 win over the Missouri Tigers on Feb. 22.

“John Calipari says that Adou Thiero will not play for Arkansas against Kansas tomorrow.”

Arkansas has gone 4-2 in its six games without Thiero. The team experienced an early exit from the SEC Conference Tournament to the Ole Miss Rebels. However, the Razorbacks did clinch a spot in the big dance. Unfortunately, they'll be without one of their best players to begin the tournament.

Thiero averaged over 30 minutes a game for the Razorbacks this season after transferring from Kentucky. Through 26 games played, the 20-year-old forward averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He also shot 54.8% from the field (career-high) and 68.8% from the free-throw line.

Arkansas will have to rely on more on the backcourt with freshman guard Boogie Fland leading the way. Guards DJ Wagner and Johnell Davis will have to step up as well to provide an extra boost with Thiero out of the lineup. Rebounds may be a concern for John Calipari's team though, as Thiero led Arkansas in both points and rebounds all season.

Kansas star Hunter Dickonson may have a field day against the Razorbacks, as he's averaged 17.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. Without its top rebounder, Arkansas' front court could very well struggle against the Jayhawks' center.

If John Calipari and the Razorbacks survive the first round, it will likely be because of the excellent play from the backcourt. Perimeter scoring will be a must, as the paint is likely to be dominated by Kansas in this matchup.

The Arkansas-Kansas game tips off at 7:10 p.m. EST on CBS. Winner advances to the Round of 32 while the loser goes home.