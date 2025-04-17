In today’s day and age, many college basketball programs have taken to reloading on the fly by means of the transfer portal rather than recruit high school seniors. For the Kansas Jayhawks, they have a good mixture of incoming freshman recruits and transfer portal commitments. Kansas just landed a solid addition out of the transfer portal with the commitment of Melvin Council Jr., as per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Melvin Council’s commitment to Kansas out of the transfer portal gives the Jayhawks a Swiss Army Knife type player at guard. Council will likely see rotation minutes right away for Kansas after having two strong seasons of college basketball.

Council actually began his college career playing junior college at Monroe College. During his time there he was a National Junior College Athletics Association Division 1 All-American while becoming Monroe’s all-time leading scorer and being named to the 2023 NJCAA Division 1 Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team.

Council transferred to Division 1 Wagner after two seasons of junior college basketball, and then he transferred to St. Bonaventure this past season. He will have one more year of college basketball eligibility.

This past season he appeared in 34 games for the Bonnies, all starts, at a little over 37 minutes per game. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Council is the third big transfer portal addition for Kansas so far this offseason. He joins Tre White and Jaden Dawson as some of the newcomers on the Jayhawks’ roster for the upcoming season. The Jayhawks also got big news regarding the transfer portal from one of their own players. Flory Bidunga, a rising sophomore, opted to return to Kansas and withdraw his name from the transfer portal.