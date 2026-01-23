Bill Self provided a crucial update on star guard Darryn Peterson as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks progress through the early portion of conference play.

Peterson is going through the first season of his collegiate career, having high expectations as one of the best freshmen in the sport. He also has excellent projections as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

While he hasn't disappointed with his production, he has missed several games due to injury, missing nine contests so far. Self provided an update on how Peterson has come along with his health, who's been present since the start of conference play.

“He’s getting treatment, and he’s got a pretty severe ankle sprain, but fortunately that’s all it is, is a sprain,” Self said about Peterson on Thursday, via Topeka Capital-Journal. “So, hopefully he’ll be able to go and play, but we’re not at a point where we can make a decision on that yet.”

What's next for Bill Self, Kansas

Article Continues Below

Bill Self knows that his Kansas Jayhawks squad is at their best when Darryn Peterson is present in the rotation. As his numbers show, the team is elite with his services on the court, which requires him to stay as healthy as possible.

In the 10 games Peterson appeared in, the young guard has flourished. He is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game. He is shooting 49.3% from the field, including 42% from beyond the arc, and 82% from the free-throw line.

Kansas has a 14-5 overall record on the season, going 4-2 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They sit at sixth place in the league standings, being above the West Virginia Mountaineers and UCF Knights while trailing the Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the No. 19 Jayhawks will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Kansas State Wildcats on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.