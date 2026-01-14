Kansas was in danger of dropping to 1-3 in Big 12 play on Tuesday night as they faced undefeated Iowa State. Darryn Peterson had a fantastic game in the 84-63 victory over Iowa State. Peterson had been dealing with cramps all season long and had been a subject of conversation. The topic of his cramps came up again after the victory over Iowa State.

“Feeling better. It's coming back slowly to me. I was out for a while but every game is getting better. This was a great win, especially coming off the loss to West Virginia. We knew we had to come out and get a win,” Peterson said after the game regarding his status, according to ESPN.

Peterson missed time earlier this season and missed another game in December due to a hamstring issue. He has also missed parts of games due to cramps this year as well. Still, he is playing more minutes as of late, and his coach is excited about the play of Peterson and his performance against Iowa State.

“This is more what I envisioned,” head coach Bill Self said. “We've got an elite player — we got an elite scorer — and even tonight, when [Peterson] went to get his own, he can do some things other guys can't do. But the thing is the other guys are good players. We don't need to defer to him. I don't know that we've found that balance yet. But tonight was the closest thing to it.”

Peterson played 27 minutes in the game against Iowa State. He scored 16 points while adding five rebounds, an assist, a block, and two steals in the victory. Kansas opened the game with an 11-3 run, and grew the lead to 31-14 just seven minutes into the game. They held a double-digit lead nearly the entire game.

Kansas is now 12-5 on the season, but just 2-2 in Big 12 play. They hit the floor again on Friday night, hosting Baylor.