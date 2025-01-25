Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is updating fans on the health of player KJ Adams. Adams has been battling an injury sustained in the team's road game at Iowa State on January 15. Adams is hopeful to be back on the floor February 1, per ESPN. That's when the Jayhawks play a game against Baylor.

Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the Iowa State game, a loss for Kansas. He's been slowly recovering, but limited to rehab and conditioning. The Kansas basketball player should start shooting again soon. Adams has played his entire college career in Lawrence, and is in his fourth season.

Kansas basketball is fighting for first place in the Big 12 standings this year. The team holds a 14-4 overall record, and a 5-2 conference record.

Adams is averaging 8.2 points per game for the club. Kansas basketball fans are anxious to see the young man return to the lineup, ahead of the team's final remaining league games.

Kansas is trying to rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 season

Kansas is used to being the top dog in the Big 12, but the last few years have changed that. Last season, Kansas lost more conference games than they had in the last 30 years. The team then got bounced early in the NCAA tournament, after injuries to its stars.

This season, Kansas started off on the wrong foot in the conference. They lost to West Virginia at home to start the conference slate. It was the first time that the Jayhawks lost at home ever to the Mountaineers.

Kansas has won five of the last six games in conference since then. The Jayhawks are led by big man Hunter Dickinson, who transferred in from Michigan. Dickinson led the conference last year in rebounding, and looked poised to have another big season this year.

So far on the campaign, Dickinson is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. He's leading the club in those categories. Kansas is also getting solid production from veteran point guard Dajuan Harris, who is averaging 5.4 assists per game.

The Big 12 is one of the deepest conferences in the country this season. There are four new teams in the league: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. The conference also now has 20 conference games, so the teams no longer follow a round-robin schedule. Self has bemoaned how difficult this league has become due to that brutal slate.

Kansas basketball plays a huge conference game Saturday against Houston, with major implications in the league standings. The contest tips off at 6:30 ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Houston enters the game with a 7-0 conference record.