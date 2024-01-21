Kansas basketball coach Bill Self realizes his team is in for a challenge every time it plays away from home.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is realizing the depth and toughness of the Big 12 conference. The Jayhawks lost another road game to one of the cellar dwellers in the league on Saturday. Kansas basketball bowed to West Virginia, 91-85, in Morgantown.

“There's going to be games like this for everybody” in the Big 12, Kansas coach Bill Self said, per ESPN. “It's a monster league.”

West Virginia entered the game as the worst three-point shooting team in the Big 12, but found the net with ease on Saturday. The Mountaineers shot 57 percent from three-point range. The team was led by Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle, who scored 23 points. Battle sat most of the season after being ruled ineligible to play by the NCAA as a two-time transfer. A lawsuit and subsequent court ruling allowed Battle and all other two-time transfers to play this season.

“It's a surreal moment, man,” Battle said, per ESPN. “It's hard to win games like that, especially doing it at this level and being a few steps behind because we had a crazy offseason. I'm just proud of this team and the coaching staff.”

Kansas basketball is favored to be one of the top teams in the Big 12 again this season, but has struggled in road games. The Jayhawks already lost to Central Florida on the road this year. With this loss, Kansas coach Bill Self fell to 5-7 all-time in games at West Virginia.

Kansas basketball falls to 15-3 on the season and 3-2 in the Big 12 following the loss. The Jayhawks next host Cincinnati on Monday. With the win, West Virginia improves to 7-11 on the year.