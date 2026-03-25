When the Cincinnati Bengals were down bad after Joe Burrow's injury last season, they called upon Joe Flacco to help them tread water as best as he could. That led them to bring him back for next season as the backup QB, and though Flacco still aspires to be a starter, he is happy with where he is.

Flacco was asked during an interview if he feels as if he has unfinished business in the league, and he was completely honest.

“I feel like I have unfinished business,” Flacco said. “That's part of why I'm still here and playing and doing all those things. And not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, it pisses me off a little bit. At the same time, I'm very happy to be here, and that's also why I don't see this as the end.”

Joe Flacco on not having much interest in free agency: "I feel like I have unfinished business. … I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy. But it is what it is." (🎥 @FOX19Jeremy)pic.twitter.com/tjrTyCOT3Q https://t.co/GJWEZIF4hC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2026

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Flacco believes he can still help a team in any capacity, whether that's a starter or a backup, but he does think teams aren't smart for not signing him to be a starter.

“I had a lot of fun with Joe [Burrow]. Joe's the guy,” Flacco said. “And believe me, I wish I was the guy somewhere. And I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy. But it is what it is. I'm not going to let them or it get me down. I'm going to be the person I am and just approach football the way I always have.”

Flacco has shown over the years that he can come in as a starter and help a team, which is why he has the belief that teams should still consider him as a QB1. At the same time, most teams in the league have their QB1 solidified, or just need a bridge quarterback until they draft an option.