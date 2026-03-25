A staple of the NFL over the last few seasons has been Lavonte David and his presence on the Tampa Bay defense. David announced his retirement from the game of football on Tuesday after playing 14 seasons in the NFL, and all of them were with the Buccaneers. He had a legendary career and explained that he thought it was time and wanted to give more time to the younger generation.

Lavonte David appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” to further explain his decision to retire, saying he just thought it was time to hang it up. He also said that he has given a lot to the game of football and wants to let the younger generation take over more. He also said he hopes his impact is felt with the game after the time he spent playing it.

David was a key member of the Buccaneers' defense that helped them win the Super Bowl in 2020. He was also the longest-tenured player on the Buccaneers roster until his retirement.

“I feel it's time to move on and find a different path in life, be a dad to that amazing little girl over there,” David said, referring to his three-year-old daughter, Logan. “Having a girl helped me become a man, helped me understand what's important in life.”

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David said he came to the decision about a week ago.

“The first thing I thought about…is figure out my life, figure out my identity, figure out, ‘Who is Lavonte David?'” said David, who had been playing football since the age of 6. “People see me as Lavonte David, the football player, but who is Lavonte David? The main thing is being a great father.”

It is worth noting that changes to the roster did not affect David's decision to retire now. The biggest example being Mike Evans leaving the Buccaneers for the 49ers in free agency.

Since entering the league in 2012, David has ranked first in solo tackles at 1,171, while his 177 tackles for a loss rank second. He also has 41.5 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, and 14 interceptions in his career.