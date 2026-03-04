The Atlanta Braves are eying a resurgence, but 2026 is starting out eerily familiar to 2025. Actually, it's worse. Outfielder/designated hitter Jurickson Profar is being suspended 162 games for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. He was busted for his first infraction last spring and missed half the campaign. Now, the 2024 Silver Slugger and All-Star will be unavailable for the entire regular season. Naturally, the organization is deeply dissatisfied with the news.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Jurickson tested positive for a {PED} substance and is in violation of MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our players are consistently educated about the Program and the consequences if they are found to be in violation. The Atlanta Braves fully support the Program.”

Profar was MLB's top prospect more than a decade ago, but he struggled profusely with the Texas Rangers. He finally broke through in his second stint with the San Diego Padres, slashing .280/.380/.459/.839 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2024. The Curacao native turned his career campaign into a three-year, $42 million contract. Following this latest punishment, he will forfeit his entire salary for the upcoming season.

The Braves are once again forced to pivot amid an unforeseen setback. Profar was tasked with filling an important spot in their lineup, especially since Marcell Ozuna is no longer on the roster. Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley, among others, will have to carry an even bigger offensive burden. They boast the collective credentials to handle that responsibility, to be clear, but facing additional adversity can be a nightmare in the tricky National League.

While it is quite difficult to put a positive spin on the Jurickson Profar suspension, at least the Braves experienced this situation before. Perhaps they will be better equipped to overcome it this time around.