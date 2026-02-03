Kansas basketball continues to shape the Big 12 race through poise, execution, and trust in youth. Bill Self’s postgame comments following the Kansas vs. Texas Tech thriller Monday night underscored Darryn Peterson’s clutch play and how it elevated the Jayhawks during a critical road test.

Self watched his No. 11 Jayhawks erase a late deficit to defeat the No. 13 Red Raiders 64–61 on hostile ground at United Supermarkets Arena. The win pushed Kansas to 17–5 overall and 7–2 in Big 12 play on the season, while extending its winning streak to six games.

Kansas trailed 59–50 with just under six minutes remaining and struggled offensively for much of the game. Texas Tech controlled the tempo, but the Jayhawks tightened defensively and limited the Red Raiders to one made field goal over their final 12 attempts.

Peterson had not made a basket in the second half before the closing minutes. With 1:20 remaining, he stepped into a difficult three-pointer to tie the game at 61, silencing the crowd and resetting the game.

Following the game, The Field of 68's Sam Lance shared Self’s postgame radio reaction to his X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the coach’s response to the star freshman's late heroics.

“That first 3 that DP made—wow.

But gosh dang, with the game on the line, those last two plays that he made—that’s stuff you talk about for years to come.”

Peterson delivered again with 44 seconds left, drilling another three to give Kansas its first lead since early in the half. The Jayhawks closed on a 14–2 run and held on through a chaotic final stretch.

For Kansas, the outcome reinforced its trust in Peterson during high-leverage moments. For Self, the praise carried weight. Freshmen rarely earn that level of endorsement, especially after struggling. In Lubbock, Peterson did more than score—he validated belief, shifted the Big 12 race, and authored a moment Kansas basketball will revisit for years to come.