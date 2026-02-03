Kansas basketball delivered another defining moment Monday night behind a clutch performance from Darryn Peterson, a result that shifted the Big 12 standings and added a new chapter between Kansas and Texas A&M. The Jayhawks’ comeback further solidified national belief in a freshman rapidly emerging as the face of the program.

Peterson authored the decisive moment inside United Supermarkets Arena, lifting the Jayhawks to a 64-61 road victory over Texas Tech. The win improved Kansas to 17–5 overall and 7–2 in Big 12 play while extending its winning streak to six games.

The Jayhawks trailed by double digits late, including a 59–50 deficit with just over six minutes remaining. With the offense sputtering, Kansas turned the game through defensive pressure. Texas Tech only managed one field goal on its final 12 attempts, paving the way for a fierce comeback by the Jayhawks.

At crucial moments, Peterson asserted his dominance. With 1:20 remaining, he buried a corner three to tie the game at 61, his first basket of the second half, instantly shifting the momentum inside the arena.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish shared a video of the decisive sequence on X (formerly Twitter), demonstrating the star freshman's poise during the closing stretch vs. the Red Raiders.

“That was an incredible finish from Darryn Peterson. Two big 3-pointers in the final 80 seconds. Tough shots. Flipped a loss into a win.

When he plays, nobody in college is better.”

— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) February 3, 2026

Peterson struck again moments later, drilling a contested three with 44 seconds remaining to give Kansas its first lead since early in the half. He finished with a game-high 19 points, accounting for the Jayhawks’ final six.

The sequence capped a stunning late surge, as Kansas erased its deficit with composure, timely shot-making, and defensive stops, silencing the crowd and swinging momentum decisively toward the visiting Jayhawks.

Peterson's performance strengthened Kansas’ position in the Big 12 race and further elevated the freshman phenom's national profile. In hostile environments and high-leverage moments, Kansas continues to trust its freshman closer, and the results keep reshaping expectations.