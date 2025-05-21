Hunter Dickinson had a long college basketball career, and it came to an end when the Kansas basketball team lost in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Dickinson started his career at Michigan in 2020, and he spent three years with the Wolverines before coming to play for the Jayhawks. Dickinson was always one of the best players in the country, and by the time his fifth season rolled around, opposing fans were getting sick of him. Dickinson received a lot of comments about how it was time to get on LinkedIn on find a job. Well, those people got their wish.

It looks like Hunter Dickinson has a new deal with LinkedIn after his latest post on social media. Dickinson shared a video for the “haters” on Wednesday of him advertising for the job search company:

@ the haters this one is for you pic.twitter.com/74biR5aD37 — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“One minute, you're getting college scholarship offers from coaches and doing brand deals for skincare products, then it's crickets,” Dickinson said in the video. “Over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds, seven years of college eligibility. The NIL money's dried up, so, preparing to end my career, I did what any athlete would do, I got on LinkedIn. LinkedIn can help you constantly navigate every step of your job search. LinkedIn helps you figure out what's next, and who's hiring. Now, I'm building towards my next career off the court. Visit LinkedIn and dare to discover your next job opportunity. I'll see you out there.”

Dickinson has spent the last year hearing about how he needs to get on LinkedIn to find a job, and now he is steering into the skid with that video. He saw the perfect opportunity for a deal, and he ran with it.

Now, it might be time for LinkedIn, but Dickinson did have a very impressive college career. He ended up playing for five years, but he might've had a chance to go pro if he had entered the NBA Draft after his freshman season at Michigan. He would've been a late pick if he did get selected, but Dickinson decided to return to college instead.

Hunter Dickinson had a very successful college career, but his NBA Draft stock never improved. He was a great player at the college level, but his game doesn't seem like it will translate well to the pros. Who knows, maybe Dickinson will end up getting a chance that play some kind of professional basketball in the coming years. He wants to play at the next level, but he is not expected to be drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.