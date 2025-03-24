Even though 16 teams are still battling it out in the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, the rest of college basketball has already turned its attention to the transfer portal. The portal officially opened on Monday, and some of the biggest stars from the mid-major level are looking for a new home and a nice paycheck. One of those players is Treysen Eaglestaff, a high-scoring guard who spent the 2024-25 season at North Dakota.

It didn't take much time for Eaglestaff to build up a massive list of suitors. Power Five teams all across the country are trying to add Eaglestaff to their squad for next season, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Among the biggest schools on that list are Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, St. John's, Alabama and Gonzaga. Of course, great guard play and having guards who can create shots for themselves is critical in college basketball, so it comes as no surprise that all of these teams would be in on Eaglestaff's recruitment.

The inclusion of Alabama on this list is not surprising after Eaglestaff dropped 40 points on Nate Oats and company way back at the start of the season. Eaglestaff helped his North Dakota squad push the Crimson Tide all the way down to the final minutes, and now Oats and his staff are looking to bring him in for next year while they battle for a national title this season.

Kansas will also be very active in this portal cycle after a disappointing campaign in 2024-25. The Jayhawks came into the season ranked No. 1 in the country after a huge portal cycle last offseason, but they struggled to find chemistry and mesh together. Bill Self's squad came into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed and was bounced in the first round by Arkansas.

Eaglestaff has shown that he has the ability to have some monster games. In addition to that 40-point game against Alabama, the junior dropped 51 against South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament. For the season, he averaged 18.9 points per game and will likely be a big name at the Power Five level next season.