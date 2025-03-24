Caleb Love knows what it takes to beat Duke basketball in a huge game. He played a major role in arguably the program's most agonizing loss in modern history, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting for North Carolina in a 2022 Final Four victory over the Blue Devils. Because of his win-clinching 3-pointer and overall clutch efforts, all-time great coach Mike Krzyzewski ended his career on a loss to his fiercest rival instead of with a possible sixth national championship.

Much has changed since that historic showdown, however. Love is now Arizona's leading scorer, and Duke is led by the prodigiously talented Cooper Flagg. The former will get a chance to outshine the latter in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday night and once again drive a dagger through the Cameron Crazies' collective heart.

Love surely realizes what is at stake in this March Madness battle in Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. Before securing the date with Duke, the fifth-year senior scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Wildcats to an 87-82 win versus Oregon in the Round of 32 on Sunday night. Arizona overcame a 15-point first-half deficit and thwarted a Ducks surge, as Love finished the game off on the free throw line.

He was then asked about the imminent face-off with Duke, and boy did he seem awfully close to giving the hoops-watching world an unforgettable soundbite. The First-team All-Big 12 selection, perhaps thinking of that 2022 triumph over Coach K and the Blue Devils, or his many other meetings with the ACC power, sported a mischievous smirk on his face in his postgame interview. Love caught himself, though, steering away from whatever potentially bold thought that entered his brain and instead opting for the diplomatic answer.

Caleb Love, Arizona basketball turn their attention to Duke

“I just say we got to go back and watch film, we've got to get ready for them,” he said, via Underdog, in response to the question of how does Arizona beat Duke. “We're going to enjoy this win, but we'll be ready for them when it's time.”

That is the mark of an experienced guard who has won and lost his share of marquee matchups during his memorable college career. He is staying business-like ahead of a game that could determine which program represents the East Region in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd will need him to maintain that mindset on the court as well.

Arizona basketball is a well-oiled machine that could score points in bunches and overpower its opponent on the glass, but Love is usually either the momentum-spurring or momentum-halting force. He is known for not being too picky when it comes to shot selection, averaging a 37.9 field goal percentage in 173 games. Though, the 2024 Third-Team All-American also possesses the ability to propel the Wildcats to improbable victories.

Love sunk a shot from beyond halfcourt to force overtime against Iowa State on Jan. 27, a powerful reminder that he can devastate fan bases on a moment's notice. He and his teammates must channel that same tenacity in their rematch with the Blue Devils on Thursday.

Love recorded eight points and shot 23.1 percent from the floor in a 69-55 loss to them on Nov. 22. But this is March. He will try to recreate the biggest performance of his athletic career and further torture Durham, North Carolina.