Bill Self and the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks suffered a shocking 91-57 defeat to the BYU Cougars. The loss was so bad that it matched a record where the Jayhawks lost by the same margin.

The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, only scoring 26 points as they trailed 46-26 at halftime. Unfortunately, they could not bounce back from their struggles as they failed to slow down the Cougars' rhythm.

Kansas shot 36% from the field, including 28% from beyond the arc. This is in contrast to BYU's shooting accuracy of 52% overall and 39% from downtown. The Jayhawks also lost the rebounding battle 40-29 and committed 15 turnovers, piling on their struggles in the game.

It wasn't the first time Kansas lost by 34 points. They lost 85-51 to the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

What's next for Bill Self, Kansas

The blowout loss to BYU would be a big hit to Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks if they don't recover. It could even lower their chances at a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament, as SI Now reporter Kevin Sweeney mentioned.

“Kansas was No. 15 in Saturday’s NCAA committee top 16 reveal. That was before losing Saturday to Utah and now getting blown out by BYU,” Sweeney said.

“The last time Kansas was worse than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament? 2000. One of the sport’s most ridiculous streaks is in jeopardy.”

Kansas has a 17-9 overall record, going 8-7 after 15 Big 12 matchups. They put up 75.3 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 7.7 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson leads the way with numbers of 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Zeke Mayo comes next with 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. puts up 9.5 points and 5.8 assists, while KJ Adams provides 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

The No. 23 Jayhawks will look to rebound in their next matchup. They host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. ET.