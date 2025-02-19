2024-25 has been a tumultuous season for Kansas basketball, but it undoubtedly hit rock bottom on Tuesday night. Following a shocking upset loss at the hands of Utah on Saturday night, Kansas got demolished by BYU on the road in a 91-57 rout that nobody saw coming.

Kansas didn't show up right from the start of this game in a hostile environment in Provo. The Cougars took a double-digit lead just six minutes into the game and never looked back, stretching their advantage as large as 38 points and leading for all 40 minutes in the win.

Despite the stellar performance from Kevin Young and BYU, most of the focus was understandably on Kansas coming out of this game. During the game, fans on social media ruthlessly clowned the Jayhawks for the embarrassing showing.

This loss is rock bottom for this Kansas season that continues to get worse as the Jayhawks struggle through conference play. Bill Self and company are just 8-7 in Big 12 play and will almost certainly be unranked next Monday when the new poll comes out. Each week, it's becoming clearer that this team is much closer to the middle of the pack in its conference than it is to the top-ranked team from earlier in the season.

Kansas' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament are still very high considering some of the impressive wins that it has picked up over the course of the season. However, a good seed is now in grave danger for the Jayhawks, who continue to slide after coming in at No. 15 in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's top 16 reveal on Saturday morning.

No matter where this Kansas basketball team is seeded, it won't matter if it continues to play like it is right now. The Jayhawks are currently liable to lose in the first round to just about anybody, especially some of the better teams that they could play if their seed continues to slip. There's no question that Kansas is good enough to make a run in March, but it could flame out quickly if this season continues to go in this direction.