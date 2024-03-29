Kansas basketball guard Johnny Furphy firmly established himself as a rising star this season, earning Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status. However, the Australian international now has a decision to make following the Jayhawks' 89-68 loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Furphy must now choose between three different paths: declaring for the NBA Draft, entering the transfer portal or staying at Kansas for a second season. There are legitimate arguments for each option being the best move for his career, and it won't be an easy decision to make.
Should Johnny Furphy leave or stay with Kansas basketball?
Furphy remains undecided at this time. The projected first-round draft pick spoke to the Kansas City Star about his impending decision shortly after the Gonzaga loss.
“Schools are finding a way around that,” Laddha said. “A source confirmed that Furphy still receives NIL; he just can’t receive it in the United States. So the way around it is events on international soil or times when Furphy is back home. I think it’s certainly a factor, but NIL money doesn’t compare to the money received by making the NBA Draft.”
With Furphy already playing for a historically elite Kansas program, it wouldn't make as much sense to transfer in his case. If he's going to leave, he might as well take the NBA-sized check. However, if he took a big step forward in his sophomore season, his salary as a potential lottery pick would be even higher.
Even if he does leave after just one season, he gained valuable perspective after experiencing several ups and downs.
“It was a roller coaster — I enjoyed it a lot, and it went by really quickly,” Furphy mentioned in the interview. “I love my teammates. I’m so proud of everyone.”
With the NBA season being more than twice as long as the NCAA's, this is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what Furphy will experience at the next level. While he has the upside to excel in the pros, it wouldn't hurt to continue his development with Kansas, either. The only risk of returning for his sophomore season, of course, is suffering a major injury or massive decline in performance.