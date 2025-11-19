Duke basketball entered the 2025-26 season surrounded by curiosity, pressure, and the lingering shadow of Cooper Flagg’s historic freshman campaign. In true Blue Devil fashion, though, head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad has flipped uncertainty into momentum. Now, thanks to ESPN analyst and Duke legend Jay Williams, the program finds itself in the middle of a headline-grabbing debate. Could Cameron Boozer become an even greater offensive force than Flagg?

That conversation drew national attention when Williams dropped an eye-opening comparison on College GameDay. While acknowledging Flagg’s once-in-a-generation two-way brilliance, Williams suggested Boozer could be “more of a force to be reckoned with offensively.” This was ahead of Duke's highly anticipated clash with Kansas.

The ESPN analysis quickly gained traction. Boozer’s offensive production, his NBA pedigree, and his early leadership have made him the centerpiece of Duke’s attack. He isn’t Flagg, who was a defensive maestro with elite versatility. Still, Boozer's scoring ability may ultimately give this year’s Duke squad a different kind of ceiling.

Despite losing Flagg, Duke has opened the season strongly and looks every bit like a title contender. A loaded recruiting class led by Boozer has paired seamlessly with the program’s veteran core. Boozer has already delivered a signature moment with a 35-point, 10-rebound outburst. Meanwhile, Duke’s early wins, including a strong showing at the Dick Vitale Invitational against Texas, have fueled real optimism.

Scheyer’s group isn’t replacing Flagg with one superstar. Rather, they are doing so with a blend of depth, shooting, and youthful firepower.

Of course, Flagg’s legacy casts a long shadow. He led Duke to a Final Four, dominated both ends of the court, and snagged Gatorade National Player of the Year honors before becoming the NBA’s top pick. Boozer’s challenge isn’t just statistical. It's about proving he can anchor a winning program the way Flagg did.

For now, the comparison adds intrigue to an already electrifying season. Boozer has the talent. Duke has the momentum. And the Flagg-versus-Boozer conversation may just be getting started.