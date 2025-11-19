The Chicago White Sox have been active on Tuesday, manipulating their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft deadline. Now, the White Sox have swung an intriguing multi-player deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chicago has acquired outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Tanner Murray for right-hander pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Perhaps the most well-known player of the bunch is Pereira, who was once a top prospect for the New York Yankees. But after just 27 major league games with the team, the Yankees traded him to the Rays for Jose Caballero. In 23 games with Tampa Bay, Pereira hit .138 with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases. The White Sox are taking a chance on a change of scenery unlocking his prospect potential.

Murray spent the 2025 season at the Triple-A level, appearing in 137 games. He hit .241 with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs and five stolen bases. Perhaps he finally gets an MLB opportunity on the South Side.

In terms of actual major league production during the 2026 season, Wilson seems most likely to make an impact. He appeared in 59 games for Chicago last season, putting up a 3.42 ERA and a 51/22 K/BB ratio. It wouldn't be shocking to see him become a pivotal reliever for Tampa Bay.

Gomez appeared in six games for the Yankees in 2025, pitching to a 2.70 ERA and a 5/9 K/BB ratio. With 27 games of MLB experience under his belt, the Rays are hoping he can mold into another strong bullpen piece.

The White Sox and Rays are no strangers when it comes to trades, as the latter franchise acquired Adrian Houser at the deadline. While this deal may fly under the radar in the grand scheme of the offseason, both Chicago and Tampa Bay hope they find diamonds in the rough.