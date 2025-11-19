LeBron James is set to make his much-awaited season debut as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

James was sidelined by a sciatica injury and admitted that he is still working on his stamina. Still, he has been cleared to suit up, and it's only fitting that he will play his first game in Year 23 in front of the home crowd.

The 40-year-old forward is making sure that he's showing up in style, as he wore his “Nike LeBron 23” in the “40K Gold” colorway for his warm-up. Safe to say, it's a nod to his 23rd season.

The said colorway is a commemoration of James' passing 40,000 career points, so perhaps, he also wanted to send a signal that he is keen on adding more to his total.

The “Nike LeBron 23,” which has 23 colorways, is part of the “Forever King” collection, which reflects James' legacy.

The Lakers have played well in the absence of James, notching a 10-4 record. With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton leading the charge, the Purple and Gold haven't missed James that much.

His return, however, is surely a welcome development, as he adds another layer to the Lakers' offense with his smart playmaking and high IQ. The four-time MVP is also dependable in the clutch, and he and Doncic will once again take turns in providing heroics.

Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.0 steals, as he helped lead the Lakers to their first 50-win season since 2019-20.