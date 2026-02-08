At the start of the season, questions surrounded Kansas basketball and its viability as a Big 12 contender. Outside of Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks struggled mightily at times in the non-conference, but they are playing some of their best basketball now.

A lot of that is due to the emergence of guard Melvin Council Jr. Council transferred to Kansas from St. Bonaventure this offseason and has been the heart and soul of this Kansas attack all season, and Saturday was no different. Even with Peterson having an off day from the field, Council added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists and Kansas had four players score in double figures in a 71-59 win over Utah.

What makes Council's effort even more impressive is what he went through during the game. After taking a hard fall in the first half, council got six stitches in his chin and then returned to the game, playing a total of 32 minutes, according to head coach Bill Self.

After Melvin Council fell in the first half, Bill Self said he got six stitches under his chin He re-entered the game 4 minutes later, quickly tallying a score, an assist, and a turnover "We need him for his energy… He's a good competitor" Courtesy: KU Athletics #KUbball pic.twitter.com/GKUnGI1xhy — Noah Sacco (@NoahSaccoTV) February 8, 2026

“He got six stitches under his chin,” Self said. “Is that toughness or is that you have to get it stitched up? I love him. The best thing he did when he came back in, he scored and then immediately forced a turnover when we were just duds out there. We need him for his energy. He's a good competitor, no doubt.”

Self's comments back up what Council has done for this Kansas team all season. When the Jayhawks need energy, Council provides it. When they need someone to get a stop on defense, they lean on Council. He may not be the talent that Peterson is, but Council is arguably just as important to what Kansas is able to accomplish this season.

While Kansas is finding its groove and is very likely to be ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll on Monday, things aren't getting any easier for the Jayhawks on their very difficult Big 12 slate. Self and company host No. 1 and unbeaten Arizona on Monday night before a road clash on Saturday with No. 7 Iowa State. If Kansas is going to beat the best teams in the Big 12, Council is going to have to continue to excel.