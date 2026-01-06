Alperen Sengun got a new timeline on the injury he recently suffered in one of the Houston Rockets‘ games this season.

Sengun suffered the injury in Houston's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 3. It took place in the first minute of the game as the star big man was unable to return for the remainder of the contest.

Article Continues Below

NBA insider Marc Stein had an official update on Sengun from head coach Ime Udoka. He reported that the fifth-year center will miss about two weeks in January as he recovers from the ankle injury.

“Alperen Şengün is likely to be sidelined for the next 10 to 14 days, per Rockets coach Ime Udoka, after the ankle twist Şengün sustained Saturday night in Dallas,” Stein wrote.