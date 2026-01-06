After a 6-11, Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow isn't happy. But head coach Zac Taylor didn’t lose his job. Also, Taylor announced that no staff changes are coming despite the nightmare season, according to a post on X by Ben Baby.

It’s an odd decision for a franchise that doesn’t seem to have its finger on the pulse of victory. Also, the Bengals kept Duke Tobin, the director of player personnel.

And all of these moves seem to point to continuity being king, according to ESPN.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships,” owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.”

Zac Taylor looking for a better 2026

Taylor exuded optimism for next season.

“I just feel like we're on a path to really good things next year,” Taylor said. “I think everybody that exited this building today feels that, players, coaches, everybody involved with this thing in that this season was a disappointment, it didn't go the way we wanted.”

And Burrow supported the decision.

“I'm very confident in our coaching staff,” Burrow said. “I know those guys work really hard to put us in good position. And I always feel well prepared and put in the best spot to succeed. From that standpoint, I think we're in a good spot.”

Still, the Bengals put together one of the worst defensive performances of the 2025 NFL season. They finished No. 31 in yards allowed and No. 30 in points allowed. But Al Golden didn’t get the chopping-block treatment.

Of course, the health of Burrow matters. He played in only eight games this season. But the Bengals went 5-3 in those contests. Mapping that out to a full healthy season, it looks more like an 11-6 mark and a playoff berth. Maybe that's why the Bengals are standing together in the face of a defeated year.