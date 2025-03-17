Every team in college basketball has one grand mission every season, and that is to win the NCAA Basketball Tournament. We are down to 68 teams now, as the First Four for March Madness starts on March 20. This year's tournament is expected to be one of the craziest ever, and the championship title is truly up for grabs. Polarity in the NCAA is at an all-time high. After all, the transfer portal and NIL deals have flipped college basketball on its head.

Additionally, the tides have turned in recent seasons in regards to which teams dominate in the Big Dance. For example, UConn has emerged as a powerhouse with the most championships this century. The team has cemented their case as a true blue-blood school, and they even have a chance to become the second back-to-back-to-back champion in history.

With that said, there have been plenty of other great teams and unforgettable dynasties throughout the history of college basketball. To truly be considered one of the greats in college basketball's history, a program's resume has to include multiple championships. Therefore, we decided to look at the teams that have won the most National Championship Games in the NCAA Tournament.

Multi-time March Madness winners

UCLA (11 wins): 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995

Kentucky (8 wins): 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012

UConn (6 wins): 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024

North Carolina (6 wins): 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Duke (5 wins): 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

Indiana (5 wins): 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987

Kansas (4 wins): 1952, 1988, 2008, 2022

Villanova (3 wins): 1985, 2016, 2018

Louisville (3 wins): 1980, 1986, 2013

Cincinnati (2 wins): 1961, 1962

Florida (2 wins): 2006, 2007

Michigan State (2 wins): 1979, 2000

NC State (2 wins): 1974, 1983

Oklahoma State (2 wins): 1945, 1946

San Francisco (2 wins): 1955, 1956

UCLA is considered by many to have the claim for the best dynasty, not just in college basketball history but in sports history overall. The team has a record 11 national championships, 10 of which were under the tutelage of John Wooden. Wooden's Bruins won back-to-back championships, missed the tournament in 1966, and then won seven straight championships. Wooden added one more ring to his collection in 1975 before retiring, and 20 years later, the team got back to the top of the league.

Despite being the winningest team in March Madness history, UCLA hasn't won it all this century. The Bruins only have two losses in the National Championship Game, though, illustrating their ability to finish the deal when they do get to the top stage.

Kentucky is the program that has best stood the test of time. Their eight wins are the second most ever, and with wins in the '40s, they have been winning since the early days of March Madness (1939 was the first year of the tournament). They have wins in five different decades, including a win as recently as 2012. Kentucky has always been known for their strong recruiting ability, and it is somewhat surprising that they only have one championship this century. However, it is very common for Kentucky's best players to only play one year of college basketball before bolting for the NBA.

North Carolina is the other program with sustained success. They have one less championship than Kentucky, but they do have national championship wins in five different decades. The Tar Heels are one of the most prestigious basketball teams in the nation, and along with UCLA, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, (and now UConn), they are considered one of the blue-blood programs.

Duke and UConn have been two of the best teams in recent years. Duke has been a powerhouse since winning their first championship in 1991, and UConn has the most championships this century. UConn became the first back-to-back winners since the field expanded to 68 teams with their national title last season.

Kansas has four national championships to their name, while Villanova has three. Louisville also has three March Madness victories, but their most recent championship (2013) was vacated. That is the only national title to be vacated in the history of the Big Dance. Six teams have two national titles. Cincinnati, San Francisco, Oklahoma State (then known as Oklahoma A&M), and Florida all won their championships in consecutive seasons. Michigan State and NC State are the other two teams with two championships.

One-time NCAA Tournament winners

Arizona: 1997

Arkansas: 1994

Baylor: 2021

California: 1959

CCNY: 1950

Georgetown: 1984

Holy Cross: 1947

La Salle: 1954

Loyola Chicago: 1963

Marquette: 1977

Maryland: 2002

Michigan: 1989

Ohio State: 1960

Oregon: 1939

UNLV: 1990

Stanford: 1942

Syracuse: 2002

UTEP: 1966

Utah: 1944

Virginia: 2019

Wisconsin: 1941

Wyoming: 1943

On top of all of the multi-time winners, 22 teams have won the Big Dance exactly once. The NCAA Basketball Tournament first came into existence in 1939. Oregon won their only championship that year, and March Madness has been played every year since except for in 2020, when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.