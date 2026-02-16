Kansas State basketball pulled a post Valentine's Day stunner Sunday. Head coach Jerome Tang is out after four seasons. ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel confirmed the move.

“Kansas State is firing Jerome Tang for cause. They’ve informed him of this formally tonight. The basis for the for cause firing is language in his contract that references any activity that brings ‘public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule' to Kansas State,” Thamel reported.

Tensions between Tang and KSU surfaced after a loss to Big 12 rival Cincinnati. The head coach ripped into his players by saying “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform, and there will be very few of them in it next year.” He added how he was embarrassed by the 29-point loss.

Tang, however, didn't take long to respond to his exit. The now former Wildcats coach released his own statement following the dismissal.

What did Jerome Tang say about his sudden exit from Kansas State?

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted a statement Tang made after KSU made its decision. And Tang certainly didn't mince words.

“I am deeply disappointed in the university's decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” the letter begins. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

Tang later thanked Jesus Christ for the opportunity to land the KSU job. But he never said thanks to the university officials who hired him back in 2022 — signifying the tense relationship he has with them.

Jerome Tang has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/vODL2aWnal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2026

Tang hit the ground running in his first season with the Wildcats — producing a 26-10 mark in 2022-23. It marked the most wins for the program since 2012-13 when Bruce Weber guided a 27-win season. Tang eventually replaced Weber following the latter's 10-season run in Manhattan, Ks.

But Tang's team declined after that season — winning 19, 16 and then 10 regular season games in that order. He leaves KSU following its 10-15 start.