Some would say that Kentucky basketball during the 2014-15 season was at its peak, and there could be an argument for that when looking at the talent on the roster. Nine players on that roster made it to the NBA, with one of them being Karl-Anthony Towns, who was just inducted into the Kentucky Hall of Fame.

Towns was able to give a Hall of Fame speech, and he gave a shout-out to the people who helped him through his journey while at the school. He also showed love to his late mom and shared a heartfelt message remembering her.

“My mom obviously couldn’t be here today, she’s preparing my next home … thank you to whole UK Athletics and Hall of Fame committee for showing my mom the one thing we can all agree on: momma knows best,” Towns said.

Towns' mom passed in 2020 to COVID-19 complications, but he has continued to keep her legacy alive wherever he goes.

Article Continues Below

The New York Knicks center was one of the six inductees in Kentucky's 2025 Hall of Fame class, as he joined Abbey Cheek-Ramsey (softball), Makayla Epps (women’s basketball), Doug Flynn (baseball/men’s basketball/broadcaster), Sonia Hahn (women’s tennis), and Josh Hines-Allen (football).

When Towns was with Kentucky, he was the second-leading scorer, leading rebounder, and shot blocker, an All-SEC first-team selection, and a consensus second-team All-American. Though he was the one to be inducted from the class, he believes that the honor is for that entire team.

“This is me just representing my whole team, the coaching staff that was with me and all the amazing fans that supported us,” Towns said via Ryan Black of the Louisville Courier Journal. “For us to make the Hall of Fame is really important, and I think that it just speaks volumes to the legacy we were all able to leave here as a team.”