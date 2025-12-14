The Kansas City Chiefs watched their season implode at the two-minute mark once Patrick Mahomes left. Gardner Minshew put it out of misery against the Los Angeles Chargers once Mahomes walked off the field.

Minshew stepped in to salvage any hope of a playoff spot for the three-time AFC champs. Except Derwin James stuck the dagger in by picking off this errant throw.

A phrase that hasn't been uttered since 2014, and has been unthinkable in the Patrick Mahomes era: The Chiefs have missed the playoffs.pic.twitter.com/iV2bvdXrOy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kansas City watched multiple streaks go up in smoke in the process after taking the rough 16-13 home loss to the Chargers.

Notable streaks snapped sparks reactions after Chiefs loss

The Chiefs broke the internet and not in a good way.

K.C's streak of 12 consecutive playoff seasons have snapped — even beginning when Mahomes was in college. But in the era of Mahomes, Kansas City never missed the postseason. Mahomes' NFL injury likely would've jeopardized his status after Week 18 even if K.C. won.

The franchise received a mix of praise and ridicule — with Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman choosing the former.

“Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. That’s a incredible run. To go to the SB 5 of the last 6 seasons is incredible. So many teams struggle to find motivation and consistency after a SB win or loss and for them to sustain the way they have for this long should be respected,” Sherman posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

NFL Memes, however, trolled the franchise.

Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/adfqMjOzkH — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 14, 2025

The fan account Chiefs Blitz was more harsh online, demanding Andy Reid should clean house.

Chargers versus Chiefs carried lots of emotions — including Tony Jefferson flipping off the crowd. But L.A. sweeps K.C. for the first time since 2013, Reid's first season there.