With Christmas just around the corner, NFL fans are combining the holiday with their favorite teams. One New York Giants fan took that trend to the extreme in Week 15 as he combined Jaxson Dart and the Grinch into one costume.

The fan did not have a Dart jersey on him, but he made his costume known. He pained Dart's signature eye paint onto his Grinch mask to complete the outfit.

The fan's combined costume also included a Santa hat and a Giants hoodie.

Dart certainly played with the spirit of the Grinch in him in what was yet another physical game for him. The rookie was visibly frustrated on the sideline multiple occasions as the Giants suffered their eighth consecutive loss.

Dart only took one sack, but he absorbed multiple big hits on scrambles and designed runs. The team delivered on its promise of limiting his designed runs, but he still carried the ball nine times, his third-most rush attempts of the year.

While Dart was uncharacteristically off-target on multiple throws, the box score indicated that he actually had one of the best passing games of his career. Dart ended the game with 243 passing yards, the second-most of his career, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Dart's day could have been even better had it not been for a few devastating drops. Darius Slayton committed a few egregious miscues throughout the game, including his failure to haul in a would-be touchdown in the second half. It would have been a difficult over-the-shoulder catch, but Slayton had the ball in his hands before letting it slip.

The Giants have one more home game before Christmas, giving the Grinch-loving fan one more opportunity to show off his fit when New York hosts the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.