Apr 5, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET

Kentucky basketball is getting a key new piece to its roster. The Wildcats are adding Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, per On3 Sports. Lowe is a point guard who was chased by several teams in the last month.

The point guard played his high school basketball in Texas. Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game this past season with Pittsburgh. The Panthers missed the NCAA tournament under head coach Jeff Capel.

Kentucky is looking for more transfers and depth, after heading to the NCAA tournament this past season. Mark Pope is the new head coach of the Wildcats after John Calipari left for Arkansas.

Lowe played his last two seasons at Pitt. The Panthers finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 17-15 record.

Kentucky basketball is getting some new life under Mark Pope

Pope took the Kentucky basketball program to the Sweet 16 in his first season. Kentucky lost to SEC rival Tennessee in March Madness.

Kentucky made the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than five years. The March Madness run certainly has Kentucky fans excited for what the future holds. Kentucky basketball has a strong NIL structure, and is prepared to spend millions to build a championship roster for Pope.

Pope previously coached at BYU before coming to Kentucky. He played on Kentucky's national championship team, when the school won under Rick Pitino.

Lowe will compete immediately for minutes at the point guard position. He has a lot of experience. The guard played in more than 60 games at Pitt. He improved his scoring average from 9.6 points per game in his first year, to more than 16 this year.

Lowe is the second transfer to commit to Kentucky in this recruiting cycle. The team is also adding forward Kam Williams. Kentucky basketball also has commitments from three incoming freshmen, including five star shooting guard Jasper Johnson.

Kentucky basketball fans are ready to see their Wildcats back in a Final Four. That hasn't happened at the school since 2015.