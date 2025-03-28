Kentucky basketball received a piece of good news as the hours dwindle down for its Sweet Sixteen matchup against Tennessee on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

One of the most physical forwards in the transfer portal has announced his commitment to join the program. Tulane freshman Kam Williams will join the Wildcats in 2025, per Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

“NEWS: Tulane transfer wing Kam Williams has committed to Kentucky, he told @On3sports

. The 6-8 freshman averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting 41% from three.”

NEWS: Tulane transfer wing Kam Williams has committed to Kentucky, he told @On3sports. The 6-8 freshman averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting 41% from three. https://t.co/XOut2g9isf pic.twitter.com/7VmNCas7An — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams is heading to Kentucky at the right time, and he believes that it's what is best for his career. Head coach Mark Pope will be heading into his second campaign, and could build another March Madness contender around Williams.

“Not many people get opportunities like this, so I wanted to pull the trigger fast,” said Williams, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. “More people are waiting to fill that spot, so I had to take advantage.”

The 6-foot-8 forward has his sights set on playing at the next level.

“My dream is to play in the NBA,” Williams said. “Kentucky's culture and background shows that they care about their players, especially developing them into the best players they can be.”

Following Tulane's 19-14 season, it's going to be difficult to lose one of its best energy players on the roster, but to get to the NBA, Kentucky is certainly the place to be.

“I had a solid year, but not the season I needed to be where I want to be just yet,” Williams said. “Another year will help me develop my understanding of the game and put me in the best light possible in the eyes of NBA teams. It's not just about making the NBA, but sticking.”

Kentucky earns a big win in the transfer portal ahead of a massive game against Tennessee at 7:39 PM ET on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.