The Kentucky basketball team battled hard for a victory over Arkansas on Saturday. Following the game, Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope made a bold statement about his pesky Wildcats.

“I think we have a great future this season, and I think we're going to win a lot of games and have an epic run,” Pope said after Kentucky's 85-77 victory on Saturday, per KSR.

Loved this quote from Mark Pope tonight after his Wildcats went into Bud Walton Arena and beat Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/cqkNSl6CHj — KSR (@KSRonX) February 1, 2026

Kentucky improved to 15-7 on the season after defeating the Razorbacks on the road. The Wildcats got a lift from Otega Oweh, who scored 24 points and led the way.

The Wildcats are now 6-3 in the SEC following the win. Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari, who used to coach at Kentucky, tipped his cap to the Wildcats afterwards.

“We just got a lot of stuff to learn, but give them credit,” Calipari said, per KSR. “This was Kentucky coming in more desperate than us, played way rougher than we played and came up with balls that we just didn’t come up with. … You got to give them credit, they made us play a certain way.”

Arkansas fell to 16-6 on the season with the loss.

Article Continues Below

Mark Pope hopes to get Kentucky back to the NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats have had some tough outings this season. As a result, Kentucky had fallen out of the Top 25 rankings. A win over Arkansas certainly gives the Wildcats a signature win.

Pope wants his team to keep their foot on the accelerator.

“They just keep finding a way to fight back…..we're going to do our job. We're going to go be great. These guys, they just continue to inspire man,” Pope said. “These guys keep answering the bell, and it's pretty fun to be a part of man.”

Kentucky reached a Sweet 16 in Pope's first season as head coach, in 2024-25. The Wildcats are hoping to stay on the right side of the bubble in the weeks ahead.

Kentucky next plays Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Wildcats have now won four of their last five games.