With the Cincinnati Reds preparing for the 2026 season, there is no doubt that the team will be led by star player Elly De La Cruz, looking to help the ball club reach new heights. As the Reds are in the midst of spring training, manager Terry Francona would make a fascinating comparison, including Cruz, that is sure to make any fan excited.

Francona was on “Foul Territory” as he talked about the 24-year-old, who is coming off a season where he recorded a .264 batting average to go along with 22 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases in 162 games. Having also been the manager of the Cleveland Guardians, Francona would say that Cruz reminds him of star player Jose Ramirez in terms of their motor.

“They're completely different players, but I would say, like their motor, like a Jose Ramirez, somebody asked me the other day, how about managing Jose? You don't manage him. You just wind him up and get out of his way,” Francona said. “And that's a good thing. And because other players follow him, and Elly is the same here where guys watch him, and even at that age, and it's a lot of extra, I don't want to say pressure, but there's some things to think about, because when he's playing the game the way he's supposed to, a lot of our guys have their chest out a little bit more, and it's real. And we've told him that.”

Terry Francona says Elly De La Cruz's motor reminds him of José Ramírez. 😤 pic.twitter.com/WT2DUgewbz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

Reds' Terry Francona on Elly De La Cruz's contract situation

With the news that Cruz turned down what would've been a Reds record contract offer, the star is betting on himself down the line, especially when reaching arbitration eligibility in 2027. Francona would understand any player regarding how they think about contract negotiations.

“We love the kid,” Francona said. “Players have a right to either take money early, bet on themselves late, I get it. And we have him for four more years regardless, but that's a personal preference, and nobody will ever hold that against him.”

At any rate, Cruz and Cincinnati look to further improve after finishing wuth a 83-79, putting them third in the NL Central, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild-card round.