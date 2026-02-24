After spending the first eight years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ranger Suarez decided to join the Boston Red Sox in free agency. For the former All-Star, it wasn't the hardest decision he'll have to make.

Suarez had plenty of suitors vying for his services in free agency. But when it came to Boston, all the left-hander had to do was look at the franchise's championship success, via NESN.

“It was an easy decision for me, coming to an organization that in that last 20, 25 years have won four titles,” Suarez said.

Ranger Suárez on choosing Boston in free agency: "It was an easy decision for me, coming to an organization in the last 20, 25 years that has won four titles…" 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 @TomCaron / @LouMerloni pic.twitter.com/Lr2N4P3lXv — NESN (@NESN) February 24, 2026

The Red Sox's last World Series title came back in 2018. They have made the playoffs just twice since then. Suarez's arrival blends the old with the new. He appreciate that Boston has four championship rings since 2024. And now, he's here to help get the Red Sox back to their winning standard.

During those eight years with the Phillies, Suarez registered a 3.38 ERA and a 705/240 K/BB ratio over 187 games. The lefty is coming off of a 2025 season that saw him post a 3.2o ERA and 151/38 K/BB ratio. Suarez was set to nominated to his second-straight All-Star Game, but he declined the invitation.

The Red Sox have completely rebuilt their rotation entering the 2026 campaign. Cy Young candidate Garrett Crochet remains at the top. But now Suarez and Sonny Gray have joined the mix. Boston has turned one of their biggest needs into one of their strongest strengths.

Until now, Suarez has just watched the Red Sox win championships. After joining the team in free agency, he'll now play a crucial role in any success they find.