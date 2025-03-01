Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope already has the challenge of steering his squad through a prominent SEC field.

But it appears that another topic has sparked discussion. In his media availability on Friday, Pope expressed his displeasure with the length of the regular season, and offered a thorough solution, via Tres Terrell of Cats Coverage.

“The season just flies by every year,” Pope said. “It's just not long enough. I just think it's time to expand our season out to a 40-game season. It should be a 40-game season. Especially with all of the change and the turnover, and the lack of continuity of teams. Also with the revenue sharing and everything else. It doesn't make any sense that we're in a 31-game season. It makes no sense. So I'm a massive advocate, maybe the only one in the world. But we need to expand this season to 40 games. Even for the guys that go on to be pros, it gives them a better sense, I've talked about this.”

The Wildcats will open up the magical month of March with hopes of stealing a win over No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

Mark Pope raves over Kentucky basketball's chemistry this season

Kentucky enters the crucial stages of its season at 19-9, and 8-7 in the conference. Pope touched on the belief that he has in his team, and their commitment to winning big games coming down the stretch.

“It's hard to express in words what it's like to be able to coach guys that are willing to be so incredibly invested in the program, and the jersey and the state,” Pope continued. And that it means about as much to them as it does to me, and that are willing to love each other as much as these guys have, it's an incredibly special group of seniors.”

Pope and Kentucky have three games left before the SEC tournament begins on March 12, where the fans will see some of the most raucous games in the country during Champ Week.