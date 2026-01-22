The Kentucky Wildcats' gritty 85-80 victory over the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena came with a huge cost, as the Mark Pope's Kentucky basketball lost its guard Kam Williams, who suffered a broken foot that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Pope confirmed the diagnosis shortly after the game, explaining both the severity of the injury, while discussing about William's strong show and the emotional impact on the team due to the injury.

“Cam’s foot is broken, so he’ll be out for a while. He’s a beautiful kid, and I thought he made some special plays tonight. We’re going to get him back healthy as soon as we possibly can, but this is certainly a blow for us,” Pope said during his postgame press conference.

The injury occurred in the second half of a tightly contested matchup. Kentucky and Texas went into halftime deadlocked at 40-40 after a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes. While Williams was active early, but he was forced to the bench after suffering the foot injury and played just four minutes in the second half.

Despite the limited run, Williams still made an impact. He finished with nine points in 16 minutes, shooting 2-of-3 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point range, while also adding a rebound and a steal. His absence forced Kentucky to adjust on the fly, particularly with the Wildcats already short-handed. Big man Jayden Quaintance remains out with knee injury, and guard Jaland Lowe is done for the season following shoulder injury and the guard opting for a surgery.

Kentucky ultimately leaned on its depth and composure to close out the win, improving to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, good enough to remain tied for second in the conference standings. The victory also came against a Texas team firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, making it an important resume boost.

Williams, a sophomore who entered the night averaging 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, will now begin the recovery process. As SEC play intensifies, Kentucky faces the challenge of reshuffling its rotation and finding consistent production while awaiting his return, with Pope emphasizing that the priority remains getting Williams back healthy rather than rushing him onto the floor.