Lamar Odom is officially done with his 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles and has checked himself out of rehab, according to TMZ.

Odom was arrested for a DUI last month, and while the two-time NBA champion shared that neither alcohol nor narcotics were the reason, cops said the NBA star's car “reeked of weed.”

Following the incident, he told TMZ how he is going to grow from being in rehab. He added that “this time was different because Lamar checked himself in.”

“I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth,” he said at the time. “I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

He continued: “I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me.”

The former NBA star's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told the outlet that he decided to check himself in so that it would not lead him to doing hard drugs. Odom received two traffic violations for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the regulated speed limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Now that Odom is done with his treatment in Los Angeles, he is reportedly working on an A.I. platform to help connect people with wellness and treatment centers throughout the nation. The company will be named HealLO.co.

This is not the first time that Odom has been arrested for a DUI. The last time was in 2013 and then in 2015 he had a near-fatal overdose in a brothel. He shared on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2025.

“I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black,” he said, referring to his coma.

He added that more might have been in his drink at the time.

“I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what,” he added. “When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk. So it took you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”