The Louisville basketball team picked up a convincing road win on Wednesday night as they beat Boston College 84-58. The Cardinals were firing on all cylinders in the game, but not everything ended positive. Louisville's leading scorer, Chucky Hepburn, went down with an injury during the game, and he was unable to return. It's unclear how significant the injury is, but it would be a major blow to the Cardinals if he has to miss time.

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was asked about the injury after the game, and he didn't have much of an update.

“Louisville coach Pat Kelsey said there’s no update on the injury to Louisville leading scorer Chucky Hepburn, who left the team’s win at Boston College on Wednesday with an apparent lower body injury,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He didn’t have any specifics on the injury.”

Chucky Hepburn is going to have to get some tests done, and the Cardinals will know more about his status shortly.

“We'll know more tomorrow,” Pat Kelsey said.

The Louisville basketball team responded well to the injury to Hepburn. They were up by nine points with a little over 15 minutes remaining in the game when it occurred. The Cardinals outscored Boston College 40-23 after the injury.

“Maybe we'll get rid of that kid,” Kelsey said with a laugh after the game, according to an article from 247Sports. “No, I am just kidding. The guys all really rallied around each other and stepped up (after the injury).”

Louisville has put together an impressive turnaround this season as they are now 17-6 overall and 10-2 in ACC play. The Cardinals are in second place in the ACC behind only Duke, who is undefeated in conference play.

The Cardinals have a chance to go deep in March, and who knows, they could end up winning the ACC if the Blue Devils ever slip up. Louisville has the potential to be a contender in the postseason, but they will definitely need Chucky Hepburn to be healthy. We will know more about the injury soon.