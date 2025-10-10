Loyola University Chicago announced on Thursday the passing of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt at the age of 106.

In a statement released online, Loyola Chicago asked everyone to keep the school's former men's basketball chaplain in their thoughts.

“Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM. This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. Details to follow,” a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Sister Jean became a college basketball sensation in 2018, when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers went on an unforgettable Cinderella run in that year's edition of March Madness.

In September, she officially stepped down from her role as the Rambler's chaplain.

Despite being just a No. 11 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Ramblers found ways to go all the way into the Final Four round. It was during that run that Sister Jean captured the nation's attention. Loyola Chicago defeated the No. 6-seed Miami Hurricanes in the first round, most remembered for Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Ramblers the 64-62 win.

In the second round, Loyola Chicago sent the No. 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers home via another thrilling win, 63-62, thanks to Clayton Custer's go-ahead 2-point jumper with under five seconds left in regulation.

Article Continues Below

Loyola Chicago continued its incredible run when the Ramblers took down the No. 7-seed Nevada Wolf Pack in the Sweet 16 Round, 69-68.

“Here we come, next team, whoever you are,” Sister Jean said after the win over the Wolf Pack, per the Associated Press.

That next team was the No. 9-seed Kansas State Wildcats, who bowed down to Loyola Chicago, 78-62.

The Ramblers' unforgettable tournament ended in the Final Four, where they lost to Mo Wagner and the No. 3-seed Michigan Wolverines, 69-57.

For all the attention Sister Jean got during that run by the Ramblers, she served more than just as the spiritual guide of the team.

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola President Mark C. Reed shared in the school's official statement of her passing. “While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”