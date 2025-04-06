The SEC was one of the best single-season conferences in the history of college basketball in 2024-25, getting a record 14 teams into the NCAA Tournament. Its tournament champion, Florida, will play for a national title on Monday night while the rest of the league looks to catch up. LSU basketball was one of the two teams that didn't make it into the Big Dance, so it got an early start on the transfer portal.

Matt McMahon and company have done a very god job adding impact players in the portal so far in this cycle, but they landed their biggest fish so far on Sunday. Former Omaha star Marquel Sutton has committed to LSU, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

“NEWS: Omaha transfer forward Marquel Sutton, the Summit League POY, has committed to LSU, he tells @On3sports,” Tipton reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6-8 senior 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.”

Sutton was one of the best players in any mid-major conference this season and won the Summit League Player of the Year award as a result. He was one of the best wings and overall players in the transfer portal and should immediately make this LSU team better.

Sutton has improved in each of his three seasons at Omaha, capping it off with an excellent junior season that saw him average 18.9 points per game on 47.9% shooting despite being at the top of the scouting report each and every night.

Sutton joins what is one of the best transfer classes in college basketball so far this offseason. UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was one of the top guards in the portal and is headed to LSU, and former Mississippi State big man Michael Nwoko has also committed to the Tigers.

LSU now has the No. 3-ranked transfer portal class according to 247 Sports. Only Louisville and Michigan, both of whom have had great hauls of their own, rank ahead of LSU basketball. Regardless of where this class ends up in the final rankings when the dust settles, the Tigers should have an NCAA Tournament contender in 2025-26.