Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden was proud of Walter Clayton Jr's performance against the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Clayton Jr. was explosive throughout the 35 minutes he had on the court during Saturday's matchup at the Alamodome. He finished with 34 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, as he knocked down big shots down the stretch.

Golden reflected on his star's performance after the game. Knowing how crucial it was for Clayton Jr. to have that performance for the team to win, the head coach gave a strong label that emphasizes the guard's talent.

“Best guard in the nation,” Golden said.

What's next for Todd Golden, Florida

It marks a historic win for Todd Golden and the Florida Gators, taking down one of the favorites for the national championship in the Auburn Tigers.

Aside from Walter Clayton Jr., two other players scored in double-digits in the victory. Alijah Martin put up 17 points and three rebounds while Thomas Haugh provided 12 points and seven rebounds.

Golden brings the Gators back to the title game for the first time since 2007, when they last won it all. This also indicates a huge milestone for the head coach to reach, doing it in his third season with the program.

Florida improved to a 35-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.4 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 15.8 points per game.

The Gators will prepare for their last game of the 2024-25 season. They face the Duke Blue Devils or Houston Cougars for the championship on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. ET.