As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the 2026 season, they're hoping Brusdar Graterol could be a crucial part of the bullpen. But manager Dave Roberts' latest update has spawn a dark cloud over those plans.

Roberts confirmed that Graterol hasn't ramped up from his shoulder surgery, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. While he wouldn't call it a full on setback, Graterol's status isn't in the best of light as the regular season approaches.

The right-hander threw just 7.1 innings in 2024 as he battled through shoulder and hamstring injuries. Then, Graterol was sidelined for the entire 2025 season after undergoing labrum surgery. Now, the relief pitcher finds himself on questionable grounds as he tries to work his way back on the mound.

When healthy, Graterol has been a crucial resource out of Los Angeles' bullpen. Over five seasons, 178 games total, the righty holds a 2.69 ERA and a 138/40 K/BB ratio. In his last full season, back in 2023, Graterol appeared in a career-high 68 games and produced a career-best in ERA (1.20) and strikeouts (48) while walking 12.

While the Dodgers certainly want that kind of talent in their bullpen, they'll have to rely on what they have until Graterol's return. Los Angeles has stacked their pen with plenty of options, including new free agent closer Edwin Diaz.

But in terms of Graterol's spot in the relief mix, Roberts and company will just need to be patient. The franchise will continue to be cautious and keep a close eye on the right-hander. But without much progress after surgery, it's hard to tell how long Graterol will be out.