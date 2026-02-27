As part of a three-team trade back at the deadline, the Phoenix Suns acquired Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony from the Milwaukee Bucks. While Coffey has been a part of the Suns’ rotation since his arrival, that has not been the case for Anthony. A move towards cutting Cole Anthony from the roster was always on the table for the Suns, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, and the team finally did so on Friday, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Cole Anthony did not join the Suns’ roster following the deadline, and this move allows him to clear waivers by the March 1 buyout deadline and possibly be picked up by another team. Siegel suggests that another team could bring Anthony in via 10-day contract or for the rest of the season, but that there are overseas teams that have expressed interest in him as well. At this time though, it’s likely he continues to pursue another NBA opportunity.

With the Suns now possessing an open roster spot, two-way contract guard Jamaree Bouyea is a candidate to be converted to a standard deal. The Suns also signed Haywood Highsmith to a contract earlier this month after his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets.

Article Continues Below

Anthony was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He played for the Magic for five seasons before being included in the team’s offseason trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Grizzlies cut Anthony before the start of the season, and he signed with the Bucks.

Anthony had appeared in 35 games for the Bucks at a little over 15 minutes per game. He had averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 61.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.