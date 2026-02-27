San Francisco Giants star pitcher Logan Webb understands the rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was recently asked how he feels about the Dodgers during an appearance on Foul Territory. While he believes the team is good for baseball, he also acknowledged that he's “supposed to hate” the Dodgers since he plays for the Giants.

“I think it's great for baseball,” Webb said. “I think I'm kind of supposed to hate them, right? I play for the Giants. It's a great rivalry. But the stuff they're doing, I think they want to win, right? If you're in any organization I think that's the biggest thing, is you want them to want to win as well… I think it's a good thing.

“You always want a villain. They've gotten that title, not in a bad way either. I enjoy the competition, I like facing them. Sometimes I don't like facing them if they score six off of me… You want to compete against the best. I think it's good for baseball.”

The Giants have been inconsistent in recent years. Webb is certainly not to blame. He's become a legitimate ace in MLB. Webb is one of the best pitchers in the sport.

The Dodgers and Giants still feature one of the best rivalries in MLB, but LA is clearly the better team at the moment. Perhaps San Francisco can pull off an upset soon. The Giants are attempting to build a contending ball club. Anything can happen in a playoff series — but first the Giants need to find a way to return to the postseason.