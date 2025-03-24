UCLA women’s basketball center Lauren Betts made program history Sunday night, becoming the first Bruins player to score 30 points and record at least 10 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game as No. 1 seed UCLA defeated Richmond 84-67 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Betts, who finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds, added four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14-for-17 from the field. She scored 16 of her points in the second half and was instrumental in UCLA’s third-quarter surge that broke open a tied game at halftime. The Bruins outscored Richmond 25-7 in the third quarter and never trailed again.

“She’s an absolute generational player … an elite player,” UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close said, as reported by Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “She affects the game in so many ways on both offense and defense.”

Close called for Betts’ substitution with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the sophomore center her moment. The Pauley Pavilion crowd responded with a standing ovation, acknowledging both Betts' performance and the team’s final home game of the season.

“The scouting report starts with Lauren every time. And so it's really almost an impossible task (to guard her),” Close said. “And our other players are the beneficiary of the attention that she draws every single night.”

UCLA and Richmond were tied 36-36 at halftime despite Betts scoring 14 points in the first half. Close said she challenged Betts to set the tone defensively after the break.

“I just told her, ‘You're not the national defensive player of the year candidate for just in the post,'” Close said. “‘You are really good on the perimeter.'”

The adjustment paid off. Richmond scored just seven points in the third quarter, and the Bruins pulled away behind efficient perimeter shooting and Betts’ dominance in the paint. UCLA made eight 3-pointers in the second half, benefiting from the attention Betts drew inside.

“Lauren just makes the game easy for everyone on this team,” point guard Kiki Rice said.

UCLA now heads to Spokane for the regional round, looking to make it past last year’s Sweet 16 finish. The Bruins will face Ole Miss on Friday.