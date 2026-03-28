The Arizona Cardinals aren’t as far off as their record might suggest. Beneath the surface of a frustrating season lies a roster that has begun to form an identity. They have toughness, adaptability, and flashes of legitimate star power. Of course, flashes aren’t enough in today’s NFL. Consistency is currency, and depth is the infrastructure that sustains it. That’s where the 2026 NFL Draft becomes critical. For a front office that has already stabilized key areas through free agency, the mission now shifts to finding high-upside contributors without forcing picks. Sleepers will define this class for Arizona as the connective tissue of a team trying to turn resilience into results.

Shaped by adversity

2025 was a year defined more by the injury tent than the end zone. Franchise cornerstones missed significant time and left the team to scrap for every yard with a depleted rotation. Despite the mounting losses, there were undeniable silver streaks in the desert sky. Trey McBride officially ascended to the throne as one of the league’s premier tight ends. Michael Wilson also enjoyed a late-season breakout.

Defensively, Josh Sweat provided a veteran masterclass in pass-rushing. He racked up 12 sacks and carried a unit that often lacked a secondary punch. The effort was there, but the depth was not. It resulted in a record that secured Arizona a premium seat at the draft table but left fans hungry for stability.

Offseason builds flexibility

As the calendar turned to the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, the Cardinals' front office operated with clear intent. Rather than chasing flashy, overvalued names, GM Monti Ossenfort focused on the trenches and the backfield. The arrival of Tyler Allgeier brings a much-needed physical identity to the running game. On the offensive line, the signing of veteran Isaac Seumalo offers the veteran leadership and technical consistency required to protect whoever takes the snaps.

Yes, these moves have stabilized the floor of the roster. That said, they have also telegraphed the team’s draft strategy. By filling immediate holes with proven veterans, the Cardinals have granted themselves the flexibility to take risks on high-upside prospects later this month.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

In a league that increasingly values offensive creativity, players who blur positional lines are gold. Jeremiyah Love fits that mold perfectly. The Notre Dame standout is more than a running back. He's a weapon.

Love’s game is built on acceleration and unpredictability. His ability to change direction without losing speed makes him a nightmare in space. His vision also allows him to exploit even the smallest openings. What truly elevates him, though, is his receiving ability. He can catch passes and run routes with the nuance of a wide receiver. That creates mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

For Arizona, Love would complement Allgeier’s physical style with a burst of explosiveness. He can line up in the backfield, motion into the slot, or operate as a hybrid option that keeps defenses guessing. In Mike LaFleur’s system, that kind of versatility opens up the playbook for more dynamic formations and creative play designs.

OL Blake Miller, Clemson

Sure, skill players often dominate draft conversations. However, games are still won and lost in the trenches. For the Cardinals, finding long-term stability at right tackle is essential, and Blake Miller offers exactly that.

The Clemson lineman brings a rare combination of durability and consistency. He had over 50 consecutive starts at a high level of competition. As such, Miller has proven he can handle the physical demands of the position. His frame is built to withstand power rushers, and his technique allows him to maintain balance against speed off the edge.

What makes Miller a sleeper is his understated approach. He isn’t flashy, and he doesn’t generate highlight-reel moments. Instead, he delivers steady, reliable performance. In his league, that reliability becomes invaluable.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

If the Cardinals are going to elevate their defense, they need versatility along the front. Akheem Mesidor brings that in abundance.

The Miami defensive lineman does not fit the traditional mold. However, his effectiveness is undeniable. He wins with technique, leveraging a quick first step and refined hand usage to outmaneuver blockers. His low center of gravity gives him an advantage in both pass rush and run defense. That allows him to maintain leverage and disrupt plays at the point of attack.

Mesidor’s versatility is a key asset. He can line up on the edge, slide inside on passing downs, and create mismatches across the defensive front. Paired with Sweat, Mesidor would provide a complementary presence. He can generate pressure from multiple angles and sustain defensive intensity throughout the game.

Turning resilience into results

The Cardinals have already shown they can compete. They just haven’t shown they can sustain it. The next step requires more than effort. It requires depth, versatility, and the ability to identify talent that fits the system.

Jeremiyah Love, Blake Miller, and Akheem Mesidor represent that vision. They aren’t the obvious choices, but they are the right ones. These guys address specific needs while offering the upside to grow into larger roles.