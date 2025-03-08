Grievances can happen at any moment, and unfortunately for LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey, that happened earlier this week.

After Mulkey explained why LSU women's basketball lost against Ole Miss, coaching basketball wasn't her focus. It was about being with her family.

She spoke via The Associated Press about her week and how she was away from the team.

“I was where I was supposed to be,” Mulkey said of her time away, adding that her week was “awful.”

Mulkey had an unexpected death in her family, right before the SEC regular season tournament. Still, grief is difficult for anyone to overcome, no matter the circumstance.

As a result, her assistant coach, Bob Starkey, prepared the team for their games. LSU women's basketball won against Florida, 101-87. Even though Mulkey was in attendance and on the sidelines for the game, she wanted Starkey to coach.

Following the win, she was asked about her mental state and gave an honest answer.

“My mind still isn’t good,” Mulkey said. “I don’t feel good first of all, but we all deal with death. I dealt with a stillborn grandchild, but I was prepared for that. We are prepared for our parents and prepared for our grandparents. It’s the unexpected deaths that throw you for a loop.”

Kim Mulkey left LSU women's basketball for her family

Mulkey has a challenge in front of her with facing the best team in the SEC. The Texas Longhorns posted a 30-2 record and took the conference by storm this season.

Regardless of any win, that's not the focus of the LSU women's basketball head coach.

“I love this game great of basketball but it’s not more important than the time it takes to heal from an unexpected death,” Mulkey said. “What I didn’t want is to be a distraction and I don’t think I was.

“I was the biggest cheerleader and I was able to sit in the middle of the bench and was able to communicate with players. I wasn’t coming in and taking over.”

The head coach has had her voice heard. For instance, Mulkey was vocal on the LSU women's basketball program's respect.

Again, basketball isn't the main concern for her. As a result, she elaborated on what she said to Starkey before Friday's game.

I told Bob before the game, ‘You are coaching tonight.’ He had all week to prepare our team. … Only time heals your heart.”

The Tigers will hope to rally around their head coach and secure an upset victory on Saturday. The second round of the SEC tournament could be a potential preview of the NCAA tournament in the coming weeks.

Regardless of any win, healing and Mulkey's family is the top priority.