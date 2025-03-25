LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and company advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating Florida State 101-71. Another satisfying victory for LSU after they defeated San Diego State by 55 points in the first round.

Both games were played before their home crowd in Baton Rouge.

Despite back-to-back lopsided wins, Mulkey is not yet satisfied. Mulkey is the type of coach who eliminates distractions so that her players can focus on the ultimate prize.

As was the case when she gave her remarks during the post-game press conference.

“We don't play to get to Sweet 16s at LSU women's basketball anymore, but we don't take it for granted,” the LSU women's basketball coach said per Matthew Brune of On3Sports. “We're trying to make a final four and upset someone you're not supposed to beat. We weren't expected to win in 2023, so let's see what we can do.”

The No. 3 seeded LSU will play the No. 2 seed NC State in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 28 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

LSU women's basketball will face NC State in Sweet 16

LSU will be making their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. NC State will be playing in their sixth Sweet 16 under head coach Wes Moore.

Both teams are familiar with tournament success in recent memory. LSU made an improbable run to the 2023 title and defeated Iowa. NC State is coming off making a final-four appearance last season.

LSU will field a healthy roster now that Flau'jae Johnson is back in action following an injury to her right shin. The trifecta of her, Mikalyah Williams, and Aneesah Morrow are a real triple threat at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, NC State has a solid veteran core with Saniya Rivers, Madison Hayes, and Zoe Brooks who are an effective team in the backcourt and each can make big shots down the stretch.

Monica Holland of the Fayetteville Observer predicts NC State will defeat LSU in their upcoming showdown.