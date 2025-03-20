March Madness witnessed a difficult scene for American University Wednesday night. Top scorer Matt Rogers went down in agony against Mount St. Mary's at Dayton.

Rogers went down hard at the 5:28 mark of the first half. Members of the Eagles basketball team had to help him off, as captured by CBS Sports College Basketball.

Matt Rogers has left the game for the second time with an apparent leg injury. He was initially helped off the floor before walking into the tunnel under his own power. pic.twitter.com/VmkFgA6gPe — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then with under 2:50 left, sideline reporter for the Tru TV broadcast Jon Rothstein revealed the unfortunate update.

“American forward Matt Rogers has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury,” Rothstein revealed.

American trailed 39-34 against Mount St. Mary's at the time of Rothstein's report. Both teams took part in the play-in game for the No. 16 seed in the East regional.

American lead scorer loss huge blow for Eagles' March Madness run

The senior forward Rogers emerged as a major catalyst for American during its run to the NCAA Tournament.

Rogers led the way with 17 points per game. He delivered 25 points against Navy to clinch the Patriot League championship.

The 6-foot-9 forward proved to emerge as a reliable scoring machine for the Eagles. He produced 13 games of scoring 20 points or more. That includes the 33-point outbreak he delivered on Maryland-Baltimore County back on Dec. 29.

Rogers ended the regular season with a scoring rampage. He dropped 20 points on Colgate to cap off the season. His scoring effort allowed American to await its next opponent in the Patriot League quarterfinals round of its tournament.

Rogers hailed from Knoxville, Maryland and played five collegiate seasons. He earned All-Patriot League first team honors as a post scorer and rebounding presence. He's also one of only 15 different Eagle players to surpass the 1,000-point and 500-rebound mark for his career.

The forward went under-recruited out of St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown. But he ended up leading the Eagles back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.