Robbie Avila is more than a cool nickname or a fun March Madness story. He may not have eye-popping numbers or a deep NCAA Tournament run on his résumé, but the 6-foot-10 center out of Oak Forest, Illinois had a substantial impact on two largely forgotten programs. During a time when players use mid-majors as launching pads to more reputable teams, Avila was a poster boy for the “little guys.”

His efforts were appropriately acknowledged toward the end of Saint Louis' 95-72 NCAA Tournament loss versus Michigan on Saturday. When the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and former Indiana State star walked off the court for the final time in his college hoops career, teammates and fans expressed their sincere appreciation for all he has accomplished in the last four years.

Avila finishes a bit short of 2,000 points after scoring just nine on 3-of-13 shooting versus the No. 1-seeded Wolverines. The 22-year-old big man is obviously disappointed, but he is grateful for the opportunity to partake in one of sports' greatest spectacles before leaving the Billikens.

Robbie Avila, forever cemented in college basketball lore. pic.twitter.com/8c9AgJgCFy — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

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Avila waited a while for his March moment. He led Indiana State to a 32-win 2023-24 season, but the NCAA Tournament selection committee controversially left the Sycamores off the 68-team bracket. The First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection used the snub as motivation and made a statement during the NIT. One again, though, Indiana State was brought to its knees. Seton Hall swooped in to snatch the title after ending the championship game on a 9-0 run.

A devastated Robbie Avila, who was consoled by Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway, had to absorb two gut-punches in less than a month. Following a brutal end to the campaign, the viral sensation could have potentially transferred to a well-known program with a more straightforward path to the NCAA Tournament. He stayed on the mid-major circuit and followed his head coach to Saint Louis.

Much like the Sycamores, the Billikens were generating modest attention from the public before Avila and Josh Schertz arrived. After a transition year, Saint Louis raced to a 24-1 start to the 2025-26 campaign. It returned to the NCAA Tournament after a six-year drought and cruised past Georgia in a history-making 102-77 win. Avila was the glue holding this memorable season together.

A loss to a superior Michigan squad does not diminish what he or his teammates achieved. No. 21 helped remind people that mid-major resilience is the heartbeat of March Madness, and that is a legacy worth cherishing.